Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor Okowa, yesterday commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Burutai, for boosting security in the state through the setting up of military formations.

The governor, who gave the commendation in Asaba while playing host to the Commander, 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Asaba, Major General Usman Bello, described security agencies as great partners in his administration’s development efforts.

He said the government appreciated ‘the good works’ of the brigade, especially in the past few weeks, and commended the brigade for also collaborating with other security agencies in the state.

Okowa re-affirmed his administration’s commitment at developing the state, saying, “we will remain steadfast at bringing development to our people and we are all aware that security is important for development to take place.

“As a government, we will continue to partner security agencies, because we hope Delta will continue to be one of the most peaceful states in the country.”

Major General Bello had told the governor that the visit was to intimate him of the achievements the formation had recorded in the state

“We are here to provide security in conjunction with other agencies to ensure Delta State is secured for development.

“We are grateful for your rich policies and commitment to the successful establishment of the 63 Brigade.

“The socio-economic benefits of having this Brigade in Delta are very huge and we assure you that Asaba and the state, in general, will remain a safe haven for people with good intentions,” Bello said.