LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated Hajia Misitura Abdulraheem and Hajia Tayyibat Atinuke Mohammed who have been appointed ambassador-designate and consul-general-designate respectively.

While Hajia Abdulraheem, a career officer from Kwara, has just been confirmed by the Nigerian senate as an ambassador-designate, Hajia Mohammed, another Kwaran, was on Monday named the consul-general-designate to Dubai and the United Arab Emirate.

“Both appointments are deserving and aptly align with our belief that our women deserve much more, especially in the area of political inclusion and empowerment in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 5. It is once again a dream come true for us as an administration,” the Governor said.

Hajia Mohammed, daughter of the famous historian and politician Alhaji L’Aziz Jimoh (LAK Jimoh), was until her appointment a career diplomat.

On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, I congratulate the two women. I specifically congratulate our respected elder statesman and a leading Otoge campaigner Alhaji LAK Jimoh whose daughter, Hajiah Mohammed, would be representing our state at a very significant international position,” AbdulRazaq said in a statement on Tuesday