Gilbert Ekezie

Chief Emma Okeke is the Managing Director of Living Homes Limited and Ultimate Bonded Terminal. In this interview, he is of the view that Nigerians need better policies for economic growth and improvement of lives of the people. He spoke on various issues.

What are the expectations from President Buhari’s administration as he settles down for a second term?

It is obvious that Nigerians are hungry and need food on their tables. Therefore, what an average Nigerian needs at this point in time is anything that would improve their lives. That will only be achieved through better policies that would grow the economy for the interest of all. We can see what importers and exporters of goods are facing as a result of congestion and bad roads in Lagos State where all the functioning ports are located. Due to traffic jam, rates of transporting goods have skyrocketed leading to increase on their market prices. On that note, I would want the Federal Government to open other ports across the country and ensure that they are operating very well. We have Ugwuocha sea port in Port Harcourt, Warri port and other sea ports that are not functioning. If they will be made to function, that will enhance the infrastructure development of the country. But the idea of only Lagos accommodating all the ports in Nigeria will not help the country.

Could you comment on the mass return of Nigerians from South Africa recently?

It is bad that African countries are seeing one another as foreigners in the continent, when we have so many things in common. If such a thing could happen, what is the need for the ECOWAS passport? It is high time leaders of African countries, met to address the situation before it escalates. This is because, if nothing drastic is not done, other countries may follow suit, and that will likely result to a serious problem in Africa. On the other hand, the Federal Government should see the issue as a serious challenge, by ensuring that the returnees are given a soft landing and engage them in meaningful things to do. Meanwhile, I commend the CEO of Airpeace, Chief Allen Onyema for the giant stride in evacuating Nigerians from South Africa free of charge. As a frequent flier of Air peace, I have observed that the man has a good spirit and God will pay him back. In fact, such is what is expected from others who have the capacity to support the people and government where necessary. As I am talking, we are planning to employ some workers at Ultimate Bonded Terminal and Logistics so, as to engage young people and reduce unemployment rate.

What do you have to tell the South African based returnees?

We have seen what is going on at the moment. The truth is that we cannot reject ourselves,after being rejected. The returnees should know that it is not the worst for them. After all, when the brothers of Joseph betrayed him, they did not know that it would later become a soft landing for him. So, this is the time for Nigerians to understand that unity is very important, whether Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba, and we can also get what we want in Nigeria, if we work hard.

What is your assessment of the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha?

I am not here to cast aspersions on the past leaders of the state, especially, governor Rochas Okorocha who also hails from Ideato. Whether he did well or not, his administration has come and gone. One thing with leadership is that if one did not do well, it will affect his opportunities in future. Okorocha has done what he knows best, and the people have rated him. So, I think that Imo must move forward. The incumbent, Emeka Ihedioha has moved in with the intention to rebuild the state and I do not want him to be distracted. He should swerve into action.

So far, how would you rate governor Emeka Ihedioha?

Fortunately, Governor Ihedioha started from grassroots as a politician, so that will help him to know when things are going on well or not. They say that the taste of the pudding is in the eating. Being a tested leader, Ihedioha has shown his experience that good governance cannot be achieved by him alone. So, he has lined up experienced people to work with him. And, I think, they will go far in living up to expectations of the people who voted them in. We hear that he has started paying Imo pensioners who were not paid by the immediate past administration, and working to fully bring Imo back to its past glory as the cleanest state in Nigeria. He has also initiated Treasury Single Account (TSA) in the state and ensure that local government allocations go directly to them. In fact, he has done so many good things that I may not have the opportunity to enumerate here. So far, so good, he has shown that there is hope for the people of Imo State who have been crying of decayed and lack of infrastructure as a result of bad leadership in the past.

In what areas would you want Ihedioha to focus most?

There is no area of development that is not important. But, there is need for a better security in Imo state because nothing can work well without better security. He should listen and focus on the unity and interests of the people. Also, Imo is known for education, so, that should not be ignored at all. Other areas include health, industries, housing and other infrastructures.

Do you insist on free education in Imo State?

I do not need to insist on free education for the people. It all depends on whether the governor can carry it or not. It was assumed that the former governor made education free, but we did not see the impact. It was like, take this and give me that. So, this time around, Ihedioha should look inward before making promises, to avoid reneging.

What would you say about the leadership style of governors and other politicians in Igbo land?

I think the Igbo governors and other political office holders are doing their best. But, what I have to say is that they need to do more for the people.They should have a common interest on how to re-build Igbo land to a place where all, will have a good sense of belonging, businesses run without much hitches, property and lives are more secured. It is high time, the southeast governors jettisoned the attitude of partisanship and selfish interests. Unfortunately, we are seeing situations in Nigeria where people are betraying those they should see as brothers and sisters in the name of party and political differences. Our politicians should jettison politics of bitterness in Igbo land, and learn to be politicians that have spirit of sportsmanship.They should learn from others and understand that they have many things in common.This is because, after their political carrier, they will go home to meet their kinsmen. And, eventually, it could be a pay back time for those who did not trail the right path.