Agatha Emeadi

Imo State governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has commended Seplat Petroleum, a leading indigenous independent oil and gas company, for assisting flood victims in the state.

The governor, who received the company’s representatives with his Deputy, Gerald Irona and other top government functionaries, thanked Seplat for its kind gesture.

He said that the state government appreciated Seplat’s sense of collaboration and fulfillment of its Corporate Social Responsibility, assuring the company that his government would provide an enabling environment for a continued robust partnership.

Seplat donated a truckload of relief materials worth millions of naira to displaced victims of recent flood disaster in the state. It would be recalled that in the third quarter of 2019 no fewer than 15 communities were submerged by flood in the riverine and oil-producing local government areas of Ohaji Egbema and Oguta in Imo State, including Mmahu, Etekuru, Obiaakpu, Abor, Oguta I and II, Ezi Orsu, Orsu Obodo, Umuorji, Abacheke, among others.

Governor Ihedioha while thanking Seplat assured the company that the relief materials would be distributed judiciously to the displaced flood victims, adding that “we thank you for your concern and for your usual partnership.”

He also stated that he was recently apprised by a Seplat executive of the company’s plan to commence construction of the road leading to Seplat’s Anoh project site just as he urged the company to fast track the construction.

The governor also noted that the state was looking forward to additional partnership with Seplat in the education sector, especially in promotion of technical education.

“We are also happy that Seplat is one of the operators in the state with a physical office in Owerri; this means that you have become a responsible corporate citizen of Imo State. We appreciate your contributions and we assure you that Imo is home for you, we also assure you that these materials here will be judiciously utilized,” Ihedioha promised

Earlier, the General Manager, External Affairs and Communications of Seplat, Dr Chioma Nwachuku, while presenting the relief items comprising bags of rice, mattresses, groundnut oil and mosquito nets to the governor, said that the company was happy to complement the efforts of the state government in providing succour to the displaced flood victims with its donation.

She said that the state is a major stakeholder of Seplat, adding that the company continuously watches with interest events in the state and aims at creating a mutually benefitting relationship with the state at all levels.

Her words: “We, at Seplat Petroleum Development Company, are mindful that the state is our partner and a major stakeholder; we remain ready to partner with the state government to provide better quality of life for her people.

“We are hopeful that our donation will alleviate the sufferings of the displaced flood victims in Imo State. We wish to support the loving governor who cares for his people to effectively bring succour to those impacted by the flood. We have, therefore, come with relief materials for distribution to the victims.”

Also speaking, Seplat’s Operations Director, Effiong Okon, reassured the governor that the company was expeditiously working at commencing and finishing construction of the Anoh project road in good time.

“The road is within the vicinity of the $700 million Assa North/Ohaji South gas business development project of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc. The Anoh project upon completion is expected to account for 40 per cent of domestic gas supply; it will benefit the economy and deliver significant value to the state and all other stakeholders.”

The team from Seplat in addition to Dr Nwachuku included the company’s Operations Director, Okon; General Manager, Eastern Asset, Ayodele Olatunde; Base Manager, East, Emeka Onyeagba; and Jeff Chinda, Community Relations.