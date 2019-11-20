Gov. Emeka Ihedioha, on Wednesday in Owerri, inaugurated Dr Camillus Iwuagwu, as the new Head of Service (HoS).

Ihedioha, on the occasion, charged Iwuagwu to introduce innovations that would move the service forward and create conditions for high performance by civil servants.

He tasked the new HoS to re-enact the commitment, devotion and teamwork that would drive excellence in the state civil service as well as enhance the success of government policies and programmes.

The governor, however, appreciated the immediate past HoS, Mr Ama Eluwa for her contributions to the state civil service.

“The task ahead of us is enormous and we need all hands on deck because we can not afford to disappoint the people, who have vested so much trust in us.

“As we continue to rebuild Imo, I charge you to be proactive and steer the ship of our civil service for improved performance”.

In his response, Iwuagwu assured the governor that he would do his best to justify the confidence reposed in him.

He expressed optimism that the state public service would improve on its tradition of speedy, efficient and effective implementation of government policies and initiatives. (NAN)