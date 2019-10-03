Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo has urged security agencies in the state to intensify efforts in flushing out criminals across the State.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Chibuike Onyeukwu on Wednesday said Ihedioha gave the charge at an expanded State Security Council meeting with all heads of security agencies in the state.

The governor urged them to be proactive and put in place measures to contain security situation, adding that there was the need for progress in providing adequate security for citizens of the state.

“We cannot succeed in combating crime without the security agencies. What should be of concern to you are the innocent men and women who could be victims of these criminals.

“Let us collectively flush out the criminals in Imo. When you punish offenders, it will serve as deterrent to others.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that we cannot make progress in government without security. We as the elected, derive our mandate from the people who expect us to defend them.

“The potentials of greatness are huge in Imo and some people want to run down the state but we will never let them. On my part, I will remain honest with the people as we want to use our funds to govern our state and better the lives of the citizens,” he said.

Mr Raymond Nkemdirim, the Special Adviser to the governor on Security matters, who spoke after the meeting, said it provided a platform for the governor and heads of the security agencies.

Nkemdirim said they were able to find lasting solutions to the increasing rate of crime in the state capital, especially at the Douglas Road and other flash points. (NAN)