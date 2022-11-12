Abia State Governor and PDP senatorial candidate for Abia South District, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has decried the lack of federal presence in the state, stressing that his vision is to bring federal presence to the Abia South zone, if elected senator in 2023.

Ikpeazu, who stated this during a town hall meeting with the Abiriba Improvement Union, Aba Branch, Aba, stated that the only way to change the ugly narrative was for the Abia South senatorial district to have a voice with the capacity to attract federal presence to the zone.

The governor attributed the recent protests and blockage of the Aba –Port Harcourt federal road by trailer drivers to the lack of effective representation and non attraction of federal presence in Abia South by the Senator representing the zone, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Ikpeazu traced the rapid economic development of Aba to the Abiriba people, who had always contributed to the economic development of the state and described them as resilient, hardworking and courageous.

Stressing that the remaining part of the Abiriba ring road would be completed soon, Ikpeazu further disclosed that he had awarded the contract for the completion of Ugwu Court road in Abiriba, adding that the contractor would be mobilized to commence the construction this month.

He also disclosed that he hadmobilized a contractor for the construction of Ulasi road in Aba.

His words: “My vision is to bring federal presence to the Abia South zone, if elected senator in 2023. I’m relying on my relationship with Abiriba people and other residents of Aba to win his senatorial election. The people of Abiriba have always contributed to the economic development of Abia State, Abiriba people are known for resilience, hard work and courage. I will keep my promise and covenant with the people of Abiriba. The remaining part of the Abiriba ring road would soon be completed. The contract for the completion of Ugwu Court road in Abiriba has been awarded .The contractor would be mobilized to commence the construction this month. I urge Abiriba people to support all PDP candidates in the election. A vote for Prof Uche Ikonne is a vote for the people of Abiriba.”

In their separate speeches, the member representing Aba central state constituency, Hon. Abraham Oba; his Ohafia North counterpart, Hon. Mandela Obasi, as well as the Chairman, Governing Council Abia State University, ABSU, Uturu, Chief Mba Ukariwo, pledged to mobilize Abiriba people for the actualization of Ikpeazu’s senatorial ambition.

Also speaking, the President, Abiriba Improvement Union, Chief Nduka Agwu, the President of Abiriba Improvement Union, Aba Branch, Women’s Wing, Mrs Comfort Abosi, also threw their weight behind Ikpeazu’s Senatorial bid and other PDP candidates in the 2023 elections.

They commended Ikpeazu for appointing their sons into positions of authority, including Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Chief Mba Ukariwo, Prof Mkpa Agu Mkpa, among others, and noted that it was time to reciprocate the love shown to them.