Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has granted pardon to 32 inmates serving at

the three correctional facilities in the State. Attorney General and

Commissioner for Justice of the state, Uche Ihediwa disclosed this at

a briefing in Umuahia.

Ihediwa explained that the exercise became necessary when his

committee received the list which the Attorney General of the

Federation sent to the Governor for his consideration and approval.

In his words; “My office convoked a meeting of the committee of

prerogative of mercy which handles such requests. The Committee

deliberated on the list and approved the release of inmates in three

correctional facilities.

He further stated that upon the approval of the release of the

inmates, his committee wrote a letter to the Governor urging him to

exercise his power of prerogative, as enshrined in the Constitution.

According to Ihediwa who is also the chairman, committee on

prerogative of Mercy, the breakdown of those granted pardon indicated

that 10 of the inmates are from Aba, 14 inmates in Umuahia and 8

inmates at Arochukwu.

He explained that those granted pardon were inmates whose jail

sentences were almost being served out.

“With this COVID 19, it was only fit and proper that such persons be

allowed to go home. The outstanding duration of their prison terms is

from six months to four years.”

In his remarks, the State Controller of Correctional Services, Mr.

Ezeugwu expressed gratitude to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu for approving the

release of the inmates and assured that all necessary measures would

be followed up to ensure that the pardoned inmates would be released

immediately.