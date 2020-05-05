Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has granted pardon to 32 inmates serving at
the three correctional facilities in the State. Attorney General and
Commissioner for Justice of the state, Uche Ihediwa disclosed this at
a briefing in Umuahia.
Ihediwa explained that the exercise became necessary when his
committee received the list which the Attorney General of the
Federation sent to the Governor for his consideration and approval.
In his words; “My office convoked a meeting of the committee of
prerogative of mercy which handles such requests. The Committee
deliberated on the list and approved the release of inmates in three
correctional facilities.
He further stated that upon the approval of the release of the
inmates, his committee wrote a letter to the Governor urging him to
exercise his power of prerogative, as enshrined in the Constitution.
According to Ihediwa who is also the chairman, committee on
prerogative of Mercy, the breakdown of those granted pardon indicated
that 10 of the inmates are from Aba, 14 inmates in Umuahia and 8
inmates at Arochukwu.
He explained that those granted pardon were inmates whose jail
sentences were almost being served out.
“With this COVID 19, it was only fit and proper that such persons be
allowed to go home. The outstanding duration of their prison terms is
from six months to four years.”
In his remarks, the State Controller of Correctional Services, Mr.
Ezeugwu expressed gratitude to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu for approving the
release of the inmates and assured that all necessary measures would
be followed up to ensure that the pardoned inmates would be released
immediately.
