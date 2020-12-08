Abia State Governor, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu on Sunday presented a team bus to Enyimba Football Club after they qualified for the first qualifying round of the CAF Champions League, www.kick442.com reports.

A brand new team bus from Governor Ikpeazu was presented to the team after a 2-1 aggregate win over Rahimo on Sunday.

The governor also presented a new SUV car to the club’s chairman, Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu.

The two times African Champions will play Al Merrikh of Sudan in the the next qualifying round with the first leg taking place on the weekends of December 22 – 23, 2020.

The second leg is expected to take place on the weekends of January 5-6, 2021.