From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has sacked the General Manager of Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), Roland Nwakanma.

In a release signed by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Chris Ezem, the Governor directed the Commissioner for environment to take over waste disposal in the state.

The release equally directed the Commissioner to facilitate the take over of waste management by professionals in Aba and Umuahia.

The release read, “The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu has approved the immediate removal of Rowland Nwakanma , the Deputy General Manager Abia state environmental protection Agency (ASEPA), Aba and all the Local Government waste management Zonal Heads in Aba except Aba Owerri road, Ikot ekpene road and express.

“All the Sweepers in these areas are not affected and should continue to discharge their daily duties of keeping the roads clean.

“Government further directs that the Commissioner for Environment should takeover and oversee Aba Waste Management and to immediately advertise for the engagement of Professional Waste Managers to handle the Various Zones.

“Government will henceforth not condone any lapses in the waste management effort in Aba and Umuahia and accordingly expect immediate evacuation of all residual wastes in all locations around the city of Aba and Umuahia without any delay”