Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has sworn-in Mrs Onyinyechi Nwachukwu, as a Permanent Secretary in the state Civil Service.

The ceremony took place at the Government House, Umuahia on Monday.

Speaking at the event Ikpeazu described the civil service as the engine room of government policies which play great role actualisation of good governance.

He said civil servants, especially permanent secretaries, play great role in the formulation and implementation of government policies.

“Whether we do well or not depends on the ability of civil service to interpret properly and accurately the ideals and vision of the State Government as well as implement same as expeditiously as possible.

“Resources are scarce, so prudent management of resources is part of strategies you will need to utilise,” Ikpeazu said.

He said one of the core objectives of the present administration is to serve the people of the state and ensure their interests is protected.

Ikpeazu said he was confident the new permanent secretary would live up to expectations.

Responding, Nwachukwu, appreciated the state government for giving her the opportunity to serve the people of the state.

She assured that she would discharge her duties without fear or favour.