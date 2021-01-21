By Lukman Olabiyi

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has slated three roads for commissioning in Aba South Local Government Area.

The roads are the Eziukwu Road, Milverton Avenue, and Ojike Lane, all reconstructed by Governor Ikpeazu-led administration and billed to be inaugurated for use by the public on Friday, January 22. The governor is also expected to inspect other ongoing projects in the state.

His Eminence, Nzie Nzi Eke, Prelate and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Deputy Governor of the state, Ude Oko Chukwu, and members of the State Executive Council would join the governor to commission the projects.

The entourage for the event tagged “Kinetic Abia Tours” also includes Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji and members of the Assembly.

State Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asiforo Okere, members of the state working committee, members of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Abia State Chapter, led by Mr Michael Ibe and members of Abia State Traditional Rulers Council led by Eze Joseph Nwabekee are expected at the event.

Others to join in the inauguration of the projects are chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, Abia State Chapter, and other clergymen in the state.

Also expected are presidents of Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA), Aba Sports Club and Chairman of Aba Landlords Association Leaders of civil society organisations in the state. Others are leaders and members of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and other transport unions in Aba as well as state chairman and members of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)