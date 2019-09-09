Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has assured National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state that the government would do everything to ensure their safety and wellness.

Governor Ishaku gave the assurance on Monday in Jalingo during the closing ceremony of the 2019 Batch B stream ll orientation course.

Ishaku, congratulating the Corps members for the successful completion of the first part of their service year, urged them to take advantage of the enormous potentials in the state to prepare themselves for a life of self reliance, saying that government jobs are increasingly scarce.

“My dear gentlemen Corps members, I urge you to accept your posting in good faith. Endeavour to be promoters of peace and progress in the communities where you will find yourselves. Live an exemplary life so as to be positive influences to the people around you,” he said.

“On our part, my government will do all that is required to guarantee the welfare and security of all Corps members serving in the nooks and crannies of the state.”

NYSC state coordinator Mrs Florence Yaakugh, who disclosed that 1,400 Corps members had successfully completed the orientation programme and are posted across the state, commended security agencies for collaborating with the Corps for the success of the programme.

Yaakugh urged the Corps members to contribute meaningfully towards the growth and development of places of deployment and to avoid actions that could put them at loggerheads with their host communities.