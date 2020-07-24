Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba state Governor Darius Ishaku has charged the newly appointed Gara of Donga HRH Sanvala Vorzoa Shimbura to ensure that he dispenses his administration with Justice and fairness for all sections of his chiefdom irrespective of their tribes and interests.

The governor who gave the charge at the government house Jalingo when the Gara and his traditional council paid him a courtesy call also advised kingmskers in the various chiefdoms in the state to avoid generating unnecessary controversy around the appointment of persons to fill vacant traditional stools.

Ishaku said most of the times, the agitation for appointment of traditional rulers become unnecessarily enmersed in controversy because kingmskers and contestants for the stool become impatient and unwilling to wait for the input of the government on such matters, thereby generating unnecessary bikkerings.

Ishaku said the outcome and general acceptance of the nomination and appointment of Shimbura as Gara Donga has proven that there is wisdom in the involvement of Government in the process of selecting new Kings.

He urged the new Gara Donga to take his position and the responsibilities that come with it with utmost seriousness and to also show fairness to communities and people in his domain.

Earlier, Gara Donga, Shimbura thanked Ishaku for approving his nomination and promised to work for the peace and unity of all the communities and People in his domain.

Daily Sun reports that Shimbura replaces the late Stephen Bayonga who died last year.