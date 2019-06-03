Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Governor Darius Ishaku on Monday formally announced the dissolution of the Taraba State executive council days after his inauguration for a second tenure in office.

The governor’s decision was contained in a press statement issued in Jalingo and signed by Mr Bala Dan Abu, senior special assistant on media to the governor.

The governor said that the dissolution also affects all other political appointees including senior special assistant, special advisers, and others with the exception of the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Anthony Jellason, the Head of Service of the state, Mr. Simon Istifanus Angyu; Special Adviser on Security, Col Nwunukhe Agyo and Mr Bala Dan Abu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

“His Excellency, Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku, has approved the formal dissolution of the Taraba State Executive Council and honorable commissioners. The dissolution also affects all Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Chairmen of Boards and Parastatals and their members.

“Those not affected by this dissolution are Mr Anthony Jellason, Secretary to the Government of the State, Mr. Simon Istifanus Angyu, Head of Service, Retired Col Nwunukhe Agyo, Special Adviser on Security, and Mr Bala Dan Abu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity. The dissolution takes immediate effect.”

Governor Ishaku expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the affected appointees for their dedicated services to the state government and wished them well in their future endeavours.