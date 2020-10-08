Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

As part of efforts to address perennial water scarcity in the state, Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku on Thursday flagged off a 5 million litre water reservoir project to enhance water supply in Jalingo.

The Governor said, the move was to reposition the water and sanitation sector towards improving access to water and sanitation services in fulfillment of his administration’s blueprint for strategic development in the WASH sector.

He stated that the project was an indication of his government step forward from the mere rhetorics to taking practical steps in making water and sanitation services available to people of the state.

According to the governor, Taraba state government under his leadership, committed so much interest in water and sanitation and the recent World Bank survey on the pathetic state of water and sanitation services in Nigeria that spurred the federal government to declare a state of emergency in the sector in 2018, further made him to double his efforts so as to reverse the trend.

He noted that the administration has succeed in putting to proper shape the water sector of the state for efficient water supply through collaboration with development partners such as USAID E-WASH, AfDB, JICA, UNICEF, World Bank, CSDP and others.

The state commissioner for water resources Barr. Yusufu Akirikwen, in his wellcome address said the project was targeted at increasing storage capacity for water supply to all residents of Jalingo

He noted that the construction of the reservoir and other related works would mark the last stage of the Jalingo primary water supply scheme that is fully funded by the state government despite of COVID -19 crisis on the economy.