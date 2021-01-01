Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku on Friday congratulated the people of the state for making it to the new year after a very challenging 2020.

In a statement issued in Jalingo and signed by Mr Bala Dan Abu, Special Adviser to the Governor, Ishaku urged the people of the state to remain steadfast in their support for his administration’s battle against insecurity, COVID-19 and economic challenges facing the state today.

He called on the people to be hopeful as the administration is determined to take steps that will bring a lot more succour for them.

The governor congratulated them for surviving the scourge of COVID-19 pandemic and the economic hardships that came with it. He attributed the low rate of COVID-19 infections and zero fatality in Taraba State to his government’s aggressive combat strategy and the cooperation of the people.

“Let me assure you that government’s proactive measures that have so far proved effective in containing the spread of the pandemic in the state would be further energised in the new year. I urged urge to play your own role by fully embracing the protocols for checking the spread of the pandemic. Government has done a lot to reduce poverty in the state through the promotion of agriculture and skills acquisition for women and youths. Government’s rice production policy has been highly successful and has made life easier for both rice farmers and consumers. Recent widely quoted national statistics have indicated that the price of locally produced rice is presently most affordable in Taraba State than in any other state in the country. This is the result of the boost which rice production has received through the support for rice farming by the present administration in the state”.

Similarly the Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly Dr Joseph Albasu Kunini has felicitated with the people of the state on the celebration of a new year.

While interacting with journalists in Jalingo on Friday, Kunini noted that 2020 remains one of the most challenging years in recent history and sailing through it alone is great achievement worth celebrating.

The Speaker however urged the people to brace up and remain steadfast in prayer and vigilance as a new year may not mean an automatic end to all the challenges of the previous year.

“I think it is very important for us to salute ourselves for making it to this new year. 2020 is undoubtedly the most challenging year in the last one hundred years or thereabouts. As a country, we have had to contend with the COVID-19 global pandemic and the Endsars protests which has adversely affected all spheres of life. The level of insecurity occasioned by the activities of bandits, kidnappers, insurgents and armed robbers, has tested even our strongest resolves. So naturally, there is a sigh of relief that the year has finally come to an end and a new year ushered in.

“But I must say that it is not over yet. COVID-19 is still very much with us and the second wave seems even more aggressive. That means we must continue to do the needful. Insecurity is still very prevalent and that means we must remain vigilant at all times. Food security is under threat. There are still enormous challenges that are here with us. So we must stay awake and remain steadfast in prayer for the state and the country at large. The transition into a new year does not in anyway mean an automatic end to the challenges of the previous year. But we have another opportunity to take stock and begin on a new slate. There is hope and we must hold unto it. We can not afford to become disillusioned or overwhelmed”.