Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, on Tuesday expressed deep sadness over the death of Ambassador Sa’ad Baba who died on Monday.

In a press statement signed by Mr Bala Dan Abu, Special adviser to the governor on media, Ishaku described the late Baba as a core diplomat who served his country meritoriously during his active years as Ambassador to various countries including Spain and the USA.

The statement read in part “Taraba state Governor Darius Ishaku is greatly saddened by the news of the death of Ambassador Sa’ad Baba, an eminent son of the state, on Monday, July 27, 2020.

“Gov Ishaku has, therefore, on behalf of himself, the government and the entire people of Taraba State condoled with the Nigerian diplomatic community and the immediate family of late Ambassador Sa’ad Baba on this unfortunate occurrence.

“The late Ambassador Sa’ad Baba was a gentleman and a perfect example of a diplomat who ensured that his countries of assignment during his active years in diplomatic service which included the US, Spain and Saudi Arabia, enjoyed the best of diplomatic relations with Nigeria. Nigerians and Tarabans in particular, were proud of the late Ambassador’s enviable records of service in the diplomatic circuit and for which he would be surely missed. We pray that Allah would grant the soul of the late envoy eternal rest”.