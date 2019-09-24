Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State governor Darius Ishaku has promised to make funding more available to the Community and Social Development Projects (CSDP) in the state to enable the agency reach more communities.

Governor Ishaku make the pledge Tuesday at a training session organised by the CSDP for local government stakeholders in Community Development Plans (CDP).

The Governor, who was represented by Mr Saleh Wunuji, Permanent Secretary with the state Ministry of Finance, said that “the remarkable transformation going on at the rural areas through the CSDP has helped to bring the government closer to the people more than ever before in the history of this state.

“I am overwhelmed by the testimonies of the people who are getting access to power supply, portable water, roads, and several other interventions for the first time. I strongly commend the management of CSDP for judiciously using the funds at their disposal for the development of the people. As a government, I want to assure you that we will do even more in the days to come. More funds will be made available so that other communities will also benefit from this projects,” said Wunuji, quoting the Governor.

The Chairman of Ussa Local Government Area, Mr Rimamsikwe Karma, who spoke on behalf of the Local Government chairmen and other stakeholders in the state, said that “the CSDP has become the unstoppable rescue train captained by the Governor himself with a very strong crew at the CSDP which is determined to reach the people in the rural areas despite all the challenges that are there.”

Earlier, the state general manager of the CSDP, Mr Iremia Ezekiel Danjuma, said that the training had become imperative to ensure that the people are kept abreast of the best practices in community development projects planning and execution so as to ensure that the projects delivered are of the best quality.

Danjuma urged the people to take ownership of the projects in their various communities and to guard them jealously so that they will last long for the benefit of future generations.

The CSDP recently disbursed over five hundred million naira for various community projects across the state, Daily Sun reports.