Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, on Wednesday urged the people of the state to close ranks and embrace peace to make room for meaningful development.

Ishaku made the call at the Jolly Nyame Stadium during his swearing-in with his deputy, Haruna Manu, for a second term in office.

The governor said that concerted efforts would be made to explore internally- generated revenue sources to consolidate on achievements recorded in his first term since money from federal allocation can no longer sustain development in the state.

Ishaku asked the people to distance themselves from citizens who have continued to use divisive means to cause disharmony and to embrace development.

He promised to “revitalise agriculture, boost commerce and establish mechanism that would support security operatives in the state.”

Gov Ishaku further assured that his government was working hard to resolve the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU Taraba State University, chapter, and urged the students to be patient with him.