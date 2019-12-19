Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku on Thursday presented the 2020 Budget proposal of Two hundred and Thirteen Billion, two hundred and three million, seventy-six thousand eight hundred and ten Naira (213,203,076,810) to the state House of Assembly for consideration.

Dubbed budget of accelerated growth and development, the budget has a total of seventy one billion, five hundred and sixty nine Million, five hundred and eighteen thousand (71,518,518,034) Naira only for recurrent expenditure representing 33.5% while capital expenditure is pegged at one hundred and forty two Billion, sixty two million, five hundred and fifty eight thousand, seven hundred and seventy six thousand Naira, representing 66.5%.

Ministry of works, housing and transportation has the highest allocation of 77.3 Billion Naira followed by Health with allocation of 14.8 billion Naira and education which is expected to gulp 11.2 Billion Naira.

Others are agriculture 8.5 Billion, rural and community development 4.75 Billion Naira, Executive 3.8 billion, Water resources 3.6, Governance 2.8, Land and urban development 2.4 billion, while Law and justice 2.2 naira.

Gov Ishaku said that he would give “premium attention to youths because a well empowered youth means a less restive society and a potentially entrepreneurial viable society”.

In his response, the Speaker of the House Dr Joseph Albasu Kunini assured that the “House would consider the budget in details and make sure that the budget is a realistic and workable document that would enjoy and reasonable level of implementation”.

Kunini said that despite the festivities, the House would make out time approximately to give the budget accelerated and yet detailed consideration so that the working of government would not be affected in any way.

Our correspondent reports that the 2020 budget estimate has an increment of 67.5 Billion Naira representing 31.63% over the 2019 budget.