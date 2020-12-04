From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku on Friday presented the 2021 budget proposal of One Hundred and Thirty Nine Billion, Four Hundred and Sixty Million, Four Hundred and Thirty Five Thousand, Nine Hundred and Sixty one Naira, Eighty Kobo (139,460,435,961.80) to the state House of Assembly for consideration.

Tagged the budget of restoration and stabilization, the budget has a recurrent expenditure estimate of Eighty Two Billion, Nine Hundred and Ten Million, Four Hundred and Eight Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty (82,910,408,650) representing 59.45% and capital expenditure projection of N56,550,387,310.90 representing 40.55%.

Laying the budget before the House, Governor Ishaku assured that he will monitor the implementation of the budget closely to ensure budget discipline to adherence to beat global practices.

He noted that the 2020 budget implementation is pegged at 43% as a against the 75% projection and blamed it on the COVID-19 global pandemic and health challenges.

“After the presentation of the 2020 budget last year to this House, we trusted God that from January the government will begin to deliver service to her citizenry because 2020 budget was tagged budget of Accelerated growth and development. This was not the case because of two major factors: first, after the presentation, I had to go for a treatment of an injury I sustained during domestic accident. I was not able to come back to the state early based on medical advice from my physician.

“Secondly, the COVID-19 pandemic took us unprepared and severely affected our fortune in fulfilling the desired rate of growth and develop to be delivered to people of the state. Thank you for your support during and prayers for my recovery while I was recuperating”.

The Speaker Dr Joseph Albasu Kunini noted that the synergy between the house and the Executive arm of government has been instrumental in ensuring rapid development in the state and assured the governor that the House would work on the budget with the needed speed and detailed consideration.

Kunini who noted that the budget was prepared in line with global best practices said the house will ensure strict oversight so as to avoid wastage or poor implementation.