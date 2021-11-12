Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku has restated the commitment of his administration to ensure that development is taken to every part of the state especially the rural areas that have suffered negligence over the years.

The governor made the commitment in Jalingo at the stakeholder’s sensitization workshop on Taraba State COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (TS-CARES).

He said that through the mother agency, the Community and Social Development Project (CSDP), the state government has already provided basic needs of most communities across the state including portable water supply, electricity, Bridges, classrooms and several other infrastructure.

“I must say that I am delighted to kickstart this new phase of massive rural development and recovery from the devastating effects of COVID-19 pandemic on our dear state.

“The global COVID-19 pandemic indeed shook the whole world and has continued to wreck harvok on people and economies around the world. Taraba state and Nigeria is not an exception. As a state, through early strategic planning, we were able to contain the spread of the virus to a very large extent. However, the effects of the pandemic on the life of our people is simply devastating. As a government, we remain absolutely committed to ensuring that we ameliorate the plight of the people as much as possible and will support any initiative to this effect.

“I urge you to take this training seriously and to to be steadfast in the implementation of the program. I assure you that I will personally keep an eye on the implementation to ensure that things are done correctly for the greater good of our people” he said.

Earlier, the Acting General Manager of CSDP Mr Bala Wilfred Bandawa said that the essence of the training was “for the agency to unveil packages of this new program to stakeholders who are partners in this developmental movement so as to get you ready and involved in every step of the way”.

During his presentation, Bandawa noted that the objectives of the program include “to improve access to service for human development, improve access by the poor people especially the IDPs and vulnerable people and to empower communities, gender and vulnerable groups to finance, implement, monitor and maintain sustainable and socially inclusive development” among several others.