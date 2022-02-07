Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has sacked the state Commissioners of Information and Reorientation Mr Danjuma Adamu and that of Commerce, Trade and Industries Mr Yusuf Njeke Taminu.

The Chief Press Secretary to the State government Mr Illiya Bekyu Akweh disclosed this in a press statement issued on Monday in Jalingo.

The statement read in part that “the Hon. Commissioner of Science and Technology Alhaji Alhassan Hamman Gassol is to oversee the Ministry of Information and Reorientation while the Hon. Commissioner of Cooperatives and poverty Alleviation Hon. Jethro Yakubu Zikenyu will now oversee the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industries. The Executive order is with immediate effect”.

Daily Sun report that this is the first major shakeup in the governor’s cabinet since 2019.