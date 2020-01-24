Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State governor Darius Ishaku on Friday signed the 2020 Taraba State Appropriation Bill into law.

The total budget which stands at Two hundred and fifteen billion, eight hundred and twenty three million, five hundred and seventy six thousand, eight hundred and ten Naira ( 215,823,576,810) has an increase of Two billion Naira from the initial amount submitted by the governor.

Speaking after signing the budget in the presence of members of the state executive council and the state House of Assembly, Gov Ishaku said the budget represents the determination of his administration to work harder and leave indelible marks on the sands of history in the state.

He said the budget titled “Budget of accelerated Growth,” has been specially tailored to cover key areas of dire developmental needs captured in his development blueprint.

The governor commended the state House of Assembly for quickly considering the budget proposal and for putting in extra time despite the Yuletide to give the budget accelerated hearing and consideration.

Speaker of the state House of Assembly Dr. Joseph Kunini, who said members had to forfeit their Christmas and New Year holiday to consider the budget quickly, commended hicolleagues for the sacrifice and Gov Ishaku for the cooperation the members had enjoyed with his administration.

He promised the cooperation of the House with the executive arm of government to ensure faster development of the state.