Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

State governor Darius Ishaku has sworn in twenty two (22) new commissioners, the state head of service and twelve Permanent Secretaries, six months after his assumption of office for a second term.

The governor had, Monday, submitted a list of twenty one commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening.

At the inauguration, the Governor commended the House of Assembly for due diligence in the screening of commissioner nominees in record time and assured of good working relationship with the legislature and promise sanctity of separation of powers.

Governor Ishaku who said that the “selection was done after taking into consideration the unique configuration of the state so that no section feels alienated”, while ” financial and constitutional constraints informs the number of appointees”.

He urged the appointees to be open and accessible to the public because they are the middle man between the government and the governed, and asked the people to “stop making impossible demands on public office holders because they’re making huge sacrifices.”

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Mr Nya Akirikwen who served as commissioner of Justice in Governor Ishaku’s first term, said that they will “be reliable, dependable and serve the state and you diligently in their respective portfolio”.

The nominees include a former minority leader of the state Assembly Alh. Imam Ibrahim Imam, Mr. Naphtali Agbu Kefas, Dr Jesse Adi, Arc Benjamin Gani, Dr. Badina Garba, Mr.Edward Baraya, Dr. Innocent Vakai, Mr.Dr Gambo Ndafro, Alh Adamu Ibrahim, Elisha Solomon, Alh. Ibrahim Lawal and Mr. Nya Akinrinkwe.

Others include Mrs Hauwa Kwena, Sam Ada, Aliyu Dankaro, Mr Obidia Asseh, Mr Alexander Marcus Sello, Alh. Alhassan Hassan Hamman, Mrs. Bridget Twar, Dr David Ishaya, Mr Johhaness Jigem, Yusuf Njeke, Irimiya Hammanjulde and Alh. Saleh Sa’aad.