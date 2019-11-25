Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Gov Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Monday gave marching order to the chairmen of the 16 Local Government Councils in the state to ensure the security of corps members posted to their areas.

The governor made gave the order at the closing ceremony of the 2019 Batch C stream 1 orientation course at the NYSC camp in Sibre, near Jalingo.

Ishaku who was represented by the permanent Secretary, Taraba Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Peter Toro, congratulated the corps members for a successful orientation course and urged them to integrate with their host communities so as to foster national unity and development.

The Taraba Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Mrs Florence Yaakugh, had earlier appealed to the state Government and other stakeholders to prioritize the security and welfare of corps members in the state.

Yaakugh commended security agents, camp officials, members of the Red Cross, medical personnel, the media among others for making the orientation course a success, and told the corps members to make maximum use of the skills acquired on the camp in their service to the nation.

“I believe that all of you who came in here three weeks ago are not the same today, you are the same physically but you have certainly changed mentally and psychologically due to the training you have received,” she said.