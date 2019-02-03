The Chief Press Secretary to Gov Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, Alh Hassan Mijinyawa, and two others who were kidnapped on Wednesday, January 30, by armed men regained their freedom in the early hours of Sunday after four days in the hands of their abductors.

The senior special assistant on media to Gov Ishaku, Mr Dan Abu, who confirmed this, said that Mijinyawa and his driver as well as the other persons who were taken with him were released in the early hours of Sunday and have reunited with their families.

“I am delighted to inform you that the CPS and the other two persons who were taken with him were released on Sunday morning and have reunited with their families. A of them are in good shape, despite the shoe and stress they may have gone through.

“It may please you to know that their release was unconditional as no ransom was paid to secure their release. Let me use this medium to encourage the youths of this state to take advantage of the skills acquisition program of the state government and the Hope Afresh Foundation to get themselves gainfully engaged rather than indulging in these acts of violence and crime that are detrimental to the progress of the society.”

Mijinyawa was kidnapped on the morning of Wednesday, January 30, while on his way to Gembu to meet with state gov Darius Ishaku who was on a campaign tour of the local government.