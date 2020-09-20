Mrs Anna Darius Ishaku, wife of Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba, has commended Fidelity Bank Plc for providing free medical assistance to 829 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kona community of the state.

Mrs Ishaku gave the commendation in a statement signed on Sunday in Lagos by Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, the Managing Director (MD) and the Chief Executive Officer ( (CEO) of the bank.

The three-day outreach was organised by Hope Afresh Foundation in collaboration with the bank’s employees as part of Fidelity Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

According to the statement, the foundation and the bank, driven purely by altruistic values and an innate desire to make the world a better place, pulled their resources together to offer free qualitative healthcare to the people.

Ishaku applauded the bank for identifying healthcare as an integral part of its CSR strategy, especially, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, Ishaku was quoted in the sratement to have advised the beneficiaries of the outreach to always go for regular medical checkups in order to reduce cases of diabetes, cancer, hepatitis, and high blood pressure.

Ishaku, also the Founder and the Chief Executive Officer of Hope Afresh Foundation, encouraged other organisations to emulate the bank.

“I urge other corporate bodies, non-governmental and governmental organisations and other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the bank by giving back to the society,” she said.

Similarly, the bank’s CEO, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, said that the outreach was one of the bank’s CSR.

Okonkwo, who was represented by Mr Chris Nnakwe, Head, CSR & Sustainability, said that corporate philanthropy remained an effective way to positively influence the society.

He said that the bank had invested in the health sector through infrastructural development, medical outreach and others.

“At Fidelity Bank, we understand that good health and well-being are fundamentals to sustainable development.

“As much as the world has made significant progress in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, basic access to healthcare remains a challenge in Nigeria,” he added.

Also, Chief (KURU) of Kona,Augustine Njenmang Vengkani , expressed gratitude to the bank and the foundation for the kind gesture.

The statement stated that the outreach provided opportunities for employees of the bank to bond and build mutually beneficial relationships with the people of Kona community and the state.

“By collaborating with Hope Afresh Foundation, the bank provided a variety of medical tests and prescribed drugs that will help promote the general health and well-being of IDPs in Kona community of the state,” it added. (NAN)