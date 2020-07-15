Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has appointed Dr Boniface Gwotbit as the General Manager of the Plateau Publishing Corporation, publishers of the Nigerian Standard Newspapers.

Lalong made the announcement in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Wednesday in Jos.

He charged the new general manager to leverage on his experience and work towards repositioning the corporation in consonance with the dream of its founding fathers and the realities of the contemporary, competitive and dynamic publishing industry.

The governor implored him to restore the Nigerian Standard newspapers to its position, as one of the most vibrant newspapers in the country, as well as compete favourably in the media space.

He tasked the new leadership to focus on the commercial prosperity of the corporation for self-sustenance.

According to him, the outgoing Acting Managing Director, Mrs Yankat Wannang, is to hand over to Gwotbit immediately.

Lalong thanked Wannang for her services during the period of acting and wished her well.

The new general manager has a Ph.D in Business Administration from Barmenda International University, Cameroon and a former Management Committee Chairman of Mikang Local Government.

Untill his appointment, he was the Director of Marketing of the Corporation and has served in the organisation for 32 years.(NAN)