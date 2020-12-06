Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has congratulated his Chief of Staff (CoS), Mr Noel Donjur, on his 57th birthday anniversary.

This is contained in a congratulatory message issued by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA), Dr Makut Macham, on Sunday in Jos.

Lalong described Donjur as a committed technocrat who had demonstrated uncommon commitment to the success of the Rescue Administration and the development of Plateau.

“I am highly appreciative of your zeal, passion and sacrifices toward the implementation of the programmes and policies of our administration.

“You have provided the necessary support and coordination that is enhancing governance and service delivery to our people,”he said.

He said the commitment and dedication of the CoS would enable the administration to overcome all obstacles in fulfilling its mandate to the people.

The governor prayed God to grant Donjur more years of good health and protection, and urged him not to relent and be more devoted toward the attainment of the goals of the Rescue Agenda in the state. (NAN)