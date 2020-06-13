Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has congratulated the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, as she celebrates her 63rd birthday on June 13.

Lalong, in a congratulatory message issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, described Donghan-Mensem as a highly blessed woman devoted to the service of humanity and promotion of justice, peace and progress.

” This is a special moment in your life where you need to reflect on the mercies of God and thank him for not only sustaining you and your family, but also lifting you to the position of the President, Court of Appeal.

” As you add more years, we pray that God will give you wisdom, patience and boldness to serve the Nation with diligence, sincerity and fairness,” he said.

The governor observed that over the years, Dongban-Mensem had left the legacy of excellence and humility in all the places she had worked, as well as a positive impression on the people she had dealings with.

He assured her that Nigerians and in particular the people of Plateau, would continue to pray for her as she carried on a new responsibility.

He also reminded her of the need to continue her humanitarian services and also seek God’s direction at all times.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem who hails from Shendam Local Governnment Area of Plateau was born on June 13, 1957.

The Senate had on June 11, confirmed Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal, after serving in an acting capacity since March 6, following the retirement of her predecessor, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa. (NAN)