Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau on Tuesday marked his 57th birthday with a call for collective efforts to fight the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Lalong, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr Makut Macham, requested friends, well wishers and associates to channel resources toward combating COVID-19, rather than in celebrating his birthday.

“I urge loved ones to join me in praying for God’s intervention to put an end to the pandemic.

“Although my birthday evokes special feelings, I have decided that this year’s celebration be marked low key.

“It will make me more happy to see that we work together to defeat Coronavirus by breaking community transmission and adopting measures that make us safe,” he said.

He appealed to Plateau people to support the fight against the pandemic by adhering to guidelines relating to the lockdown – ensuring personal hygiene and physical distancing while reporting any suspected case for prompt action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Lalong was born on May 5, 1963 in Shendam Local Government Area.

(NAN)