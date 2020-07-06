Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the infection of some Cabinet members of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State with COVID-19, the Governor and members of his family for the second time has tested negative for the dreaded virus.

Lalong in a press statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said this follows another test conducted on the Governor and his household as a result of the recent cases recorded within his cabinet when a Commissioner and his Chief of Staff tested positive.

He said the development necessitated the Governor and members of his family to subject themselves to another test on 4th July, 2020 having conducted the first test in April 2020 which all turned out negative.

Reacting to the development, Governor Lalong said: “I have continued to encourage people to subject themselves to Covid-19 test which is very important for us to determine the magnitude of the disease and level of the spread in order to curb further spread and treat people before they get to critical stages.

“Submitting myself and family to another test was therefore necessary as part of leadership by example and also responding to the recent cases of one of my Commissioners and Chief of Staff who were confirmed positive”.

Lalong, who reiterated that Covid-19 is not a death sentence, advised the people to always take personal responsibility for their health and the health of others by adhering to the guidelines put in place to fight the disease such as the mandatory use of facemasks, social distancing, hand washing and the use of sanitizers.

He explained that the testing capacity in Plateau State has increased as more people are being tested daily at the NVRI Laboratory in Vom and the TB Reference Laboratory at the Jos University Teaching Hospital.

Lalong stressed that efforts are also being made to have the testing also conducted at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital. As at 5th July 2020, about 6,000 people have been tested so far in the State.

The statement said the Governor has directed continued enforcement of compliance to Covid-19 guidelines particularly in public places as violators are sanctioned accordingly.

He also warned against stigmatizing infected persons, insisting that unless the disease is demystified, it will be difficult to overcome.