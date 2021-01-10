Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has congratulated his Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Dan Manjang, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

The governor, in a congratulatory message issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Sunday in Jos, described the commissioner as a committed member of his ‘Rescue Mission’.

He said that Manjang had given his best in communicating his administration’s programmes and policies as well as in mobilising the people of the state towards greater participation in governance.

Lalong lauded the commissioner for his professionalism, saying that he was a media professional who had brought his experience, knowledge and versatility to bear in the service of the state and Nigeria, even in the midst of challenges.

He urged him to continue to serve the state with more zeal, resilience and commitment, particularly through engagement of members of the public towards understanding and supporting his government.

This, Lalong said, would consolidate the peace building, infrastructural development and sustainable economic rebirth policies of his administration.

The governor wished him many more years of good health, peace and God’s protection. (NAN)