Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has commended the founder and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Konga, Mr Simdul Shagaya, for his sound technological initiatives and prowess.

Lalong made the commendation in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Abok-Otu, and made available to newsmen in Jos on Tuesday.

The governor said that Shagaya’s technological initiatives had hugely been a boost to the economy of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shagaya is the founder, U Lessons Education, an App built to facilitate education accessibility and learning across Africa.

U Lessons Education, based in Lagos with a production studio in Jos, is integrating mobile platforms, Security Digital Cards, culture specific curriculum and a network of tutors.

The organisation’s overall intention for developing the App is to bridge educational gaps for secondary school students in Nigeria and Africa.

According to Lalong, Konga and other technology-driven initiatives of Shagaya had attracted about N1.2 billion investment from TLcom Capital LLP, a leading technology entrepreneurship supporter in Africa.

“We are sure that this development will create more employment opportunities, it will also make remarkable positive impacts on the educational and technological growth of the state,” he said.

Lalong further said that his administration had evolved policies aimed at improving the ease of doing business in the state.

“This is helping to attract investors and support entrepreneurs in building their businesses,” he said.(NAN)