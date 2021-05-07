Gov. Simon Lalong has commended the Nigerian Airforce for establishing a Search an Rescue Base in Plateau.

Lalong gave the commendation when the new Commander of 551 NAF Station, Air Commodore Bidemi Marquis in the Government House in Jos.

The governor expressed hope that the rescue command would strengthen surveillance to forestall security challenges.

He congratulated the commander on his new recent posting to Jos, while assuring him of his support to enable him discharge his duties effectively.

He said NAF contributed to the relative peace enjoyed in Plateau, and expressed hope that his new appointment would further strengthen peace in the state.

The governor also thanked NAF for establishing secondary schools in the state, saying it has facilitated access to quality education to Plateau residents.

Earlier, Marquis said the Chief of Air Staff, AVM Marshal Amao, has directed his officials to ensure security in their areas of operations through collaboration with constituted civilian authority.

He said the vision of Gov. Lalong for transformation aligns with the vision of NAF, which was premised on ensuring peaceful coexistence for national development .

“For a state to experience transformation there must be a driving force that will ensure that change.

“For us to have speedy progress we must enhance national security.

“I have been here for like two months now, I have seen the capability and potential of the state.

“We are ready to play our constitutional role for people to go back to their business and for investors to come in to the state, ” he said. (NAN)