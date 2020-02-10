Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has expressed sadness over the death of the senator representing Plateau South Zone at the National Assembly, Sen. Ignatius Longjan, who died after a protracted illness at a Turkish hospital.

Lalong in a statement issued News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, described the death as devastating to the state.

He said the state elder statesman’s demise was a huge loss not only to his family, the people of Plateau South Senatorial District, but the entire State because of his immense contributions to the development of the state and the nation.

“We have lost a man of honour and candour who in all his affairs always put the interests of Plateau State first.

“His humility, humanity and wealth of wisdom were always at display when he weighed on any issue that concerns people. We will surely miss him,”he said.

The Governor said Longjan served Plateau State from 2007 to 2015, as Chief of Staff and Deputy Governor, a duty he significantly performed in ensuring political stability through the period of various security challenges the state experienced.

He appreciated the enormous contributions of the late Longjan on the floor of the Senate, where he represented his people with passion and projected the interests of Plateau and the nation .

Lalong, while sympathising with his immediate family, urged the people of Plateau to accept the sad event as the will of God and prayed for the repose of his soul.(NAN)