Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has expressed sadness over the death of a former Senator representing Plateau Central, Sati Gogwim, who died at the age of 71.

Lalong, in a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, in Jos on Wednesday, described the deceased as a patriot.

He said Gogwim, who represented Plateau Central in the Senate between 2007-2011, gave the nation and Plateau State his best in all his duties.

He eulogised the senator, saying he retired from the army with records of achievements and was diligent in politics, business, community service and philanthropy.

Lalong said the senator would be missed for his invaluable contributions to the growth and development of Plateau, particularly during its challenging moments where his counsel facilitated engagements and resolutions that helped in addressing many issues.

While commiserating with his family, friends and associates, the governor urged them to take solace in the legacies he left behind and build on it to honour his memory.(NAN)