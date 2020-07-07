Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has promised to complete the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Training School in Shendam Local Government Area of the state.

The governor made the promise at the FRSC Headquarters, Abuja, during the decoration of Mr Hyginus Foumsuk with the new rank of Deputy Road Marshal (DCM).

Lalong made the pledge in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, in Jos.

The governor said he was committed to ensuring an environment conducive for the manpower development of the agency.

He implored the FRSC to continue to work hard to assist in combating COVID-19 by enforcing transportation guidelines as a preventive measure.

Lalong also charged the newly decorated DCM to discharge his duties diligently, describing his elevation as well- deserved.

“An elevation like this is an opportunity to serve Nigeria and be patriotic. Although your appointment is to represent the North Central Zone in the FRSC.

“You should look beyond that zone to serve with dignity and treat everyone with respect, irrespective of where they come from as Nigeria is your first constituency,” the governor advised.

In his remarks, the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, said that the promotion of DCM Fuomsuk and others was as a result of their track record of loyalty and dedication to duty.

He appreciated Gov. Lalong for his continued support to the agency, particularly his intervention towards the completion of the FRSC Training School in Shendam.

Boboye said that the project would be completed before the end of the year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new DCM in charge of Special Duties and External Relations, Hyginus Foumsuk, is an indigene of Plateau from Shendam Local Government Area of the state. (NAN)