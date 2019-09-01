Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau will on Monday swear in the newly-appointed Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, and Chief of Staff, Government House, Noel Dongjur.

A statement issued on Sunday by Dr Makut Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, said that the event would hold at 11 a.m. at the Banquet Hall, Government House,Jos.

The statement invited the Chief Judge of Plateau, the Grand Khadi of the State, the President, Customary Court of Appeal and all Superior Court Judges.

Others invited include; the Speaker and members of the Plateau State House of Assembly, members of the Plateau Security Council and President and members of the Plateau Traditional Council.

Also to grace the occasion are; permanent secretaries, chief executives of boards and parastatals and chairmen of the 17 local government councils in the state.

According to the statement, religious leaders, state chairman of the APC and other party leaders and members of the general public are also cordially invited to the event. (NAN)