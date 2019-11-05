The Chairman, Northern Governor’s Forum (NGF) and Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau is currently on an investment exploration mission to Kenya, a government statement has said.

The statement, signed by Lalong’s Director of Press, Dr Simon Macham, was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Tuesday.

It said the chairman of the NGF arrive Nairobi on Sunday for a peer review meeting with the Kenyan Council of Governors.

The statement further said that Lalong would use the opportunity of the visit to explore areas of collaboration and investment opportunities for northern states.

It said that Lalong had already met with the Chairman, Kenyan Council of Governors, Wycliffe Ambesta Oparanga, and exchanged ideas on available mutual investment opportunities.

According to the statement, Lalong will meet other governors to discuss investment partnerships in the areas of tourism development, agriculture, city management and revenue generation.

“He will also use the visit to interface with investors on the forthcoming Plateau Economic and Investment Summit,” the statement added.

It said that Plateau and some northern states share some common interests with Kenya in terms of athletics, tourist attractions, clement weather and vast agricultural potentials.

“So there will be business discussions on tea farming and production, flower production and mining,” it said.

The statement said that Lalong was accompanied on the visit by the Secretary to the Government of Plateau, Prof. Danladi Atu.

It said the governor was received by Kericho County Governor, Prof. Paul Chepkwony, and Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Amb. Shiedu Omeiza Momoh, at the Kenyatta International Airport. (NAN)