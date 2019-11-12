Merit Ibe

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has lauded the border closure by the Federal Government, saying it is a blessing in disguise.

Governor Abiodun made the remark at the just concluded Lagos trade fair.

Represented by his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor said the temporary closure of the borders was another strategy aimed at fortifying the country’s indigenous investments and businesses against foreign business influences.

The governor said Ogun State has resolved to provide necessary infrastructure and conducive ambience for industries and businesses to thrive.

“Our administration recently approved the establishment of Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) which will provide a truly one-stop-shop for investors who are interested in investing in our state. At the IPA, they will get easy access to information concerning the natural and solid minerals resources of the state and the business opportunities available. They will also be able to get information on land acquisition and ownership, community relations, statutory documentation, and access to suppliers, especially farmers,” he said.

The governor disclosed the state has also established Ogun State Enterprise Development Agency to strengthen Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and boost their capacities as major producers of raw materials and off-takers of the big industries as distributors, wholesalers and retailers.

He said the agency would also assist in the facilitation of available intervention funds from the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria and monitor compliance with all requirements to achieve its objectives, adding that as these MSMEs thrive, big industries will flourish.