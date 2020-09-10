Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday, launched a free transport service to convey civil servants in the state to work.

The event, which took place at the Heroes Square, Owerri, is said to be the first time in the history of the state a government will provide free transportation service to civil servants.

Besides the 30 Coaster buses given to the civil servants for their transportation, the governor also gave out official vehicles to his political appointees.

Uzodimma said the gesture was extended to the civil servants because, according to him, “they are the engine room of the government, without them, there is no government.

“You are not supposed to pay a dime, and, in addition, you will be served snacks in it while you’re being conveyed to your different ministries.”

Meanwhile, he assured those who are yet to receive their salaries to be patient, saying they will all receive their salaries soon.

Following the nod given by the Federal Government to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to start planning for the next orientation exercise, the state chapter has appealed to the government to assist in providing logistics to observe the COVID-19 protocols.

NYSC Coordinator, Suleman Abdul, made the request when they paid a courtesy call to the task force on COVID-19 at the Government House, Owerri, yesterday.

Abdul said in adherence to the protocol, the camp reduced its 600 intake to 200 per camp while they seek another location at Orlu.