Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Charismatic Roman Catholic priest and spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu of Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has predicted that Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, will lose his seat to Senator Hope Uzodinma, who contested and lost in 2019 to the incumbent.

Fr. Mbaka stated this during the crossover mass at the Adoration Ground, Enugu on New Year eve.

Mbaka had rightly predicted the defeat of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan to Buhari in 2015 boasting that “no prophesy has ever been declared on this prayer ground without coming to pass.”

For Imo, the cleric, said he did not know how the power change that would see Uzodinma become governor happen.

He prayed that God keeps President Muhammadu Buhari, while informing Nigerians that hard times were not yet over.

He advised those who find the message unpalatable not to come after him, warning that such action would attract the wrath of the Holy Spirit.

“Many things are going to happen in Nigeria this 2020 that will shock countrymen and countrywomen, but all would be to God’s glory. In spite of all that would happen, there is hope. In Imo State, there is hope. Hope, hope, hope in Imo! Imo people have suffered but God is raising a new hope that would be an agent of salvation for them. He’s coming with a new flag to restore the dignity of that noble land.

“A new leadership that will break barriers and there would be joy in the land of Imo. Lift your candles as I bless Hope Uzodinma and I empower him to, spiritually, to take over. How, I do not know. Please, if you heard that there would be a new government in Imo and you don’t like the message; if I say Hope, you can say hopeless, but do not fight me. I am saying this in respect of those who may want to come after me.”