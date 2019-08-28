Okwe Obi, Abuja

Despite party differences, the Action Democratic Party (ADP), has commended Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, for appointing a 27-year-old, Seun Fakorede as Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development.

The National Chairman of ADP, Yabaji Sani, who addressed journalists recently in Abuja, said Makinde’s gesture should be applauded and urged other governors to toe the path of recognising the youths to enable them have a sense of belonging.

“We want to use this opportunity to also commend the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, who recently appointed a 27-year old, Seun Fakorede as Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development. This is the good example of what our party is advocating,” he said.

On his part, Sani disclosed that the party would organise a leadership summit to address some of the challenges affecting the youth.

“Hence our decision to hold this Youth Summit, the first of its kind in the history of our party, with the theme: “Building Bridges Amongst Youth Across Continents,” and the reason we have invited one of the youngest members of the British Conservative Party with a rising profile from the United Kingdom, “Mr. Jaymey Mclvor” as our guest speaker,” he added.

He further claimed that the party is benefiting from the fracas tearing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as most members are running to the party ahead of November 16 governorship election.