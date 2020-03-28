Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has gone into self-isolation based on the advice of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to governors that attended the last National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

He disclosed this during a live tweet chat yesterday, which was monitored in Ibadan, the state capital.

Makinde explained that governors that attended the last NEC meeting in Abuja had contact with a person that has tested postive to COVID-19, adding: “So, we were all advised to self-isolate and then undergo the Coronavirus test. I have been in self-isolation since then.”

The governor went into self-isolation less than 24 hours after he imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state, banned inter-state transportation, ordered closure of markets and reduced gathering of people from 30 to 10 persons as measures to combat the spread of Coronavirus in the state. The order took effect yesterday.