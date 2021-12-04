Daniel Kanu

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has lauded the institution of N200m farmers fund by the British American Tobacco (BAT), just as he commended the $185m factory investment in the State.

Also BATN announced its corporate transformation towards a better tomorrow.

Makinde who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, praised BAT’s efforts, noting also that the unique out-growership model used by BATN has contributed immensely to the economic well-being of many farmers in the State.

The visit by the Governor was for a first-hand appraisal of BAT’s $185m factory investment in the State and to also officially launch the Two Hundred million Naira (=N=200m) Farmers Fund instituted by BAT for the re-integration and profitable engagement of ex-tobacco farmers in the production of food crops – cassava and maize.

Said Makinde “The N200m Farmers Fund instituted by BATN in partnership with IITA is therefore a step in the right direction towards cushioning the impact of the company’s operation on farmers whose livelihoods were affected by the decision to discontinue tobacco cultivation in Oyo State,”

BAT’s Area Director for West and Central Africa, Yarub Al-Bahrani said “BAT is transforming, and this transformation is underpinned by its purpose to build a better tomorrow by reducing the health impact of its business through offering a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky products to consumers”.

According to Al-Bahrani “BATN’s transformation and pursuit to build a better tomorrow is accelerated by innovation and sustainability.

“The company’s consumer-led innovation is centred around anticipating and satisfying the ever-evolving needs of its consumers and providing them with a range of reduced risks products.

“As was done with its legacy business, implementing this entails the establishment of manufacturing and export hubs. Hence, further capital investments will be made in Nigeria and across West and Central Africa but the expansion and investment in new product lines will be at the Ibadan factory.

“BAT’s approach to sustainability is also at the centre of its transformation plans. BAT relies on the successful delivery of all its sustainability priorities across the environment, social impact, and governance landscape to create shared value for consumers, society, employees and shareholders.

“BAT has also set ambitious targets and continue to achieve them including:100% recycling, zero waste to government landfill, green fuel (CNG independent power plant) for power generation, water recycling for horticulture and Zero Loss time accident from the factory operations”.

