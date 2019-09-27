Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has approved the appointment of 13 special advisers.

A press statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, named the appointees to include, Alhaji Muntari Lawal who is also the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Alhaji Kabir Shu’aubu (Political Affairs), Hon. Abdulkadir Muhammad Nasir, (Economic Empowerment and Special Intervention), and Hon. Hussaini Adamu Karaduwa (Employment Promotion), among others.

According to the statement,

“Governor Aminu Bello Masari said that all the appointments were made on merit and in recognition of the selfless services rendered by the appointees in various capacities in the past.”