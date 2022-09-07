Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has appointed Alhaji Muntari Lawal as the substantive Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The governor confirmed the appointment in a statement issued in Katsina by the Director-General (DG) New Media, Mr Al-Amin Isa.

It added that the governor also approved the appointment of Alhaji Bature Umar-Masari as his new Chief of Staff.

According to the governor, the two appointments are with immediate effect.

Lawal, before his confirmation, was the Chief of Staff to the governor and also acting SSG, following the resignation of Dr Mustapha Inuwa.

Umar-Masari was the Principal Private Secretary to the Chief of Staff. (NAN)